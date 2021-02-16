IID warns locals of scams targeting customers

Imperial County

District alerts customers to be aware of fraudulent activity

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District wants locals to know that some customers have been targeted by scammers and other fraud.

In many cases, IID said unscrupulous individuals posing as utility representatives contacted customers over the phone and through email, demanding immediate payment or financial information, threatening to disconnect the customer’s electric service.

These threatening calls and emails are not coming from IID. “We encourage everyone be aware that this activity is going on and to be cautious, especially during these challenging times,” said Danny Hurtado Jr., IID’s Customer Call Center supervisor. “If you are unsure about something, hang up the phone and call IID.”

The district will be able to assist customers with information as to the status of their account, payment plans, assistance options and more.

IID’s Customer Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and can be reached at 1-800-303-7756 or 1-760-335-3640. Customers can also email the district at customerservice@iid.com.

The district’s Security, Claims and Investigations unit is tracing the calls and emails to shut them down. If you get a fraudulent call, please report it.

“It is important for customers to know they are communicating directly with IID, and not with someone who is trying to scam them,” Hurtado added. “Our staff is ready and here to help.”