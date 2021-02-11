Drive-thru love-thru event hopes to spread love

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), There's a fun Valentine's giveaway event happening Friday near the Imperial Valley Mall.

Local State Farm Agent, Sierra Jaime, is hosting a drive-thru love-thru at the parking lot of her State Farm Office located at 775 Danenberg Dr.

About 20 local businesses will be participating in the event.

Each business will have a booth with different goodies and activities.

Attendees will be able to take part in different giveaways right from their car.

"Over 20 small businesses will be doing raffles, giveaways, and samples of their products to be able to share love through the pandemic. If there is a will there is a way. I’m more than happy to host this to be able to bring love to as many people as possible," said Sierra Jaime, State Farm Agent.

The Drive-thru love thru is on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.