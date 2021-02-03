Skip to Content
Imperial County
The El Centro Public Library returns indoors

image

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Public Library has opened its doors.

They are operating at 25 percent capacity which means only 35 people can be inside the facility and that number includes staff.

The public library has always had multiple functions one of those being giving bathroom access to the homeless.

“Due to COVID we can only have people come in once a day and use the bathroom once and people have gotten mad at that, said Enriquetta Nuñez, library staff.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the library about the multiple functions of their facility even with the pandemic.

Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

