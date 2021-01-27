Skip to Content
Local IV salon prepares to open following stay-at-home lift

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY)- Hair salons will be able to reopen this Friday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D- California) lifted the latest stay-at-home order.

Restoration Boutique and Salon had the unique challenge of closing half of its store. “Right now since the salon part isn’t open it does make it slower because usually when clients came to do their hair they would shop and tell people about us and stuff so it is harder now since people aren’t coming to do their hair,” said employee Brooklyn Bermudez.

The salon is preparing to open this Friday.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the Salon about what they are looking forward to most this Friday.

