Justice coalition requests more COVID testing bus visits in Calexico

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition noticed the COVID testing bus was going to Calexico less than other parts of the Imperial Valley, so they decided to do something about it.

The coalition began advocating for more testing but also more accessible testing. Imperial County acknowledged there were disparities. "The bus was spending more time in cities like Brawley but the highest COVID cases are in Calexico," said Luis Flores, Organizer.

That is why now there will be more stops in Calexico. To get the latest schedule click HERE.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us how the coalition and county are working together to bring more testing to Calexico.