Imperial County
By
today at 1:01 pm
Published 12:56 pm

Imperial Valley leaders react to Biden Inauguration

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local politicians about the new administration

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D - California, District 56) said he is hopeful things will change with the President Joe Biden administration, as the president was inaugurated Wednesday morning.

"There is healing that will happen now," said Garcia. Garcia also added it will be great to have a president and vice president in the White House who support California.

News 11 also spoke to U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (D - California) who said he is looking forward to having a White House that cares and works for all Americans.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino tells us what issues Assemblymember Garcia thinks President Biden should tackle first.

