Blue Angels talk winter training with new Super Hornets

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Blue Angel's homecoming to the El Centro's Naval Air Facility has been a highly anticipated one, with last year's air show being canceled.

This year the air show has also been canceled, but the blues are planning something special for Imperial County.

The Blue Angels are also sporting brand new aircraft this year.

“Ten jets on deck, nine are brand new super hornets on deck here at El Centro," said Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels commander.

"For the first time, we’ll take those through our winter training cycle here. It's a bigger jet with a bigger engine, a little bit louder and easier to see and they are a beautiful aircraft," said Kesselring.

This year marks the blue angels 75th season.

Kesselring said this year’s homecoming to the NAF in El Centro was more special than in previous years. It was just the touch of normalcy the team needed after a rocky year.

“We’ve been coming out here for over 50 years and this community and no kidding if your look at our normal training schedule we spend over 300 days on the road every year. We spend more time in El Centro than we do anywhere else. this really is our home away from home and we are happy to be back," said Kesselring.

