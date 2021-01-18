Skip to Content
Lawsuit could force Valley church to close its doors

Suit raises discrimination claims - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino investigates

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Holtville church could be forced to shut its doors due to a lawsuit accusing it of discriminating against Spanish-speaking members of the community.

A regional branch of the Methodist Church filed suit against United Methodist Church in early April, saying it's not catering to Holtville's Hispanic population. The church does not offer services in Spanish.

Hugo Castro Chirla helped organized the suit. He's among those in the city who want to attend Spanish services. Chirla says Holtville has a large Latino population. He says the church's refusal to offer Spanish-language services is an example of systemic racism.

The church is currently in confidential negotiations with the South District Union of the California-Pacific Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in hopes of reaching a settlement. But, in the meantime, Spanish-speaking worshippers have nowhere to go.

Monday on News 11's Evening Edition, Gianella Ghiglino speaks with Chirla about the desire and need for services.

