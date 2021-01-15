El Centro Border Patrol agents rescue migrants in the wilderness

Imperial County

Men were lost and dehydrated

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol's El Centro Sector recently saved three men lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

Agents got the call just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Dispatch said someone called 911 in need of help. The caller reported being lost and out of water. The search began on the ground, and in the air.

Less than a half hour later, agents found three men in a mountainous region about 22-miles west of Calexico. All were Mexican nationals. All were dehydrated, but not suffering from any injuries, or health issues.

Agents took them in for processing. They were later expelled back into Mexico.

Since the start of the 2021 fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents have rescued 53 people who reported being lost or in distress.