ICPHD prepares for tier two of vaccine rollout

Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), While the vaccine rollout across the U.S. has been slower than anticipated, the Imperial County Public Health Department says the rollout in the Imperial Valley is running smoothly.

So far a total of 3,550 vaccines have arrived in Imperial County.

Although people may be wondering why only 1,000 hundred vaccines have been administered, the health department says it wasn't until last Tuesday that they received about 1,300 hundred more vaccines.

The health department says almost all hospital staff, local physicians, and emergency operations staff that want the vaccine have received it.

The health department is now gearing up to move into tier two of the vaccine rollout, which includes healthcare providers as well as people in care facilities and convalescent centers.

As bigger vaccine shipments are expected, the health department says local clinics and pharmacies will be helping with the vaccine rollout.

“We actually have a meeting this afternoon with hospitals and clinics so we can understand how much vaccine is remaining so that we can start the next tier. We don't want to hold them," said Jeanette Angulo, ICPHD director.

Angulo says their vaccine administration percentage is under 50% due to the recent shipments they received. They expect that number to increase within the next few days as they move into tier two.