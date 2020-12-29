Imperial County reacts to news of extended stay at home order

Imperial County

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino talks to Valley residents about dealing with another lockdown

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has expected extended a regional stay-at-home order for Southern California.

Southern California Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is at zero percent.

In Imperial County, the number of hospitalizations is growing. There are now 190 patients with confirmed cases, an increase from fourteen days ago.

The county will remain in the first tier, which means non-essential indoor business operations will remain closed.

Many local businesses in Imperial County continue to struggle amid the orders.

“I risk my life every day when I come to work, you never know who the employees have been with the customers, you just never know so it is very scary,” said Savinna Diaz, server a K2 Sushi.

