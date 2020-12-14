El Centro firefighters team up with Santa to spread holiday cheer

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Santa Claus will visit El Centro a little early this year, and he's going to hang around a little longer.

Santa usually stops by to attend the city's annual Christmas Parade. Unfortunately, coronavirus forced the city to cancel its annual holiday celebration.

So the jolly old elf put in a mutual aid request so he could still share his spirit with families, and the El Centro Fire Department was happy to help him out, and fill in for the reindeer.

Starting Monday night, Santa will begin to tour neighborhoods aboard a fire engine, complete with lights, sirens, and a whole lot of ho ho ho's. Families are encouraged to join the fun from their front yards.

Here's where Santa and his firefighter helpers will be:

December 14, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, La Brucherie, Adams Ave., and Austin Road.

December 15, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of La Brucherie Rd., Imperial Ave., Wake Ave., and Bradshaw Dr.

December 16, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Imperial Ave., Interstate 8, 8th Street, and Cruickshank Dr.

December 17, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, 4th Street, Ross Ave., the railroad tracks, Cruickshank Dr, and Dogwood Rd.

December 18, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, Dogwood Rd., E. Main Street, Gillett St., and Villa Ave.

December 19, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, Dogwood Rd., W. McCabe Rd, and Imperial Ave.

Santa’s tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. each day.