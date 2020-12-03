Skip to Content
Imperial County
Published 1:31 pm

Niland Fire Victims still in temporary housing

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - This past July a brushfire in Niland displaced over 500 people and left 130 without a home.

Families were housed in nearby hotels however due to the coronavirus pandemic they were put in temporary housing.

“Temporary housing is travel trailers to isolate their families because due to COVID-19 we can't have them in shelters," said Esperanza Colio Warren, Imperial County Deputy CEO.

About 70 people were put into these temporary homes.

The trailers were only there to suffice until they were given more permanent housing however, the trailers still remain.

Coming up on the Evening Edition News 11 Gianella Ghiglino finds out more about the current condition of families who lost everything in the Niland fire.

Gianella Ghiglino

