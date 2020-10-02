Family searches for missing El Centro man

Imperial County

Jessie Mendivel last seen more than a week ago.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jessie Abina Mendivel woke up on the morning of September 22nd, made breakfast, brushed his teeth, clocked into his shift at Walmart, and was never seen again.

It's been over a week since Mendivel disappeared. Now his family is desperate for answers.

Mendivel is a 33-year-old who was born in El Centro. He had been living in Indio, California.

His sister, Jennifer, says that very morning he told his Walmart manager that he was afraid for his life. "He seemed anxious about something," she said.

"He needs to come home," she pleaded.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to detectives about the case, and learns more about Mendivel from his sister.