22 pounds of meth discovered in spare tire

Imperial County

Border Patrol arrests one at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made a big drug bust, and an arrest, at their Salton City checkpoint late Monday afternoon.

Agents say their drug dogs alerted them to an issue with a Toyota Tundra, and they diverted it to secondary inspection. Border Patrol says that's when agents found 20 wrapped packages stashed in the spare tire beneath the truck's bed.

Agents say the packages were filled with methamphetamine. In all, they say, they uncovered 22 packets with a combined weight of more than 22-pounds. The meth has an estimated street value of nearly $50,000.

Border Patrol arrested a 27-year-old man from Mexico. Agents turned over both the suspect and the meth to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA.)