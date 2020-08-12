Former City Councilman seeks office again after a criminal conviction

Imperial County

Jason Jackson says guilty plea shouldn't prevent him from serving the public

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jason Jackson has been working for the city of El Centro for almost a decade.

Jackson spent four years as an El Centro Planning Commissioner before being elected to the El Centro City Council in 2011. He was re‐elected in 2015 and in 2016 served as Pro-tem mayor.

He is the President and CEO of Southwest Protective Services, Inc., where he employees more than 125 local security officers in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys.

Jackson says his decision to re-run was rooted in the fact that he already knows how to work in the council during this global pandemic.

“Now is not the time or change we’re still in the midst of the pandemic we’re currently seeing an economic downturn with the closure of a lot of our businesses, unemployment is up and I think experience and a steady hand is what is needed for the next four years to help El Centro recover,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he still has a lot of projects to complete. He added, “we haven’t gotten to the end yet, in my first term one of my objectives was to get a new police department built for the city of El Centro umm and then also a new library.”

Jackson has also been the center of controversy several times during his time on council. He was charged with felony animal cruelty which ended up becoming a misdemeanor and led to him serving ten days in jail.

Earlier this year he was caught violating his probation by receiving two speeding tickets.

“All those things that I faced umm whatever my opinion is of them or whatever anyone else opinion is never affected my ability to ruin this city and make a positive mark on the city of El Centro, that's a chapter that's behind me It will officially be behind me in four more days for me I’m looking at the future,” he said.

There are currently 3 seats available for the El Centro city council.



