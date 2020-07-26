Imperial County amends coronavirus isolation protocols

Imperial County

New health order suspends need for medical exam or retesting following self-quarantine

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has changed its coronavirus isolations requirements to correspond with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The criteria tell those who've tested positive for the virus when it may be safe for them to discontinue self-quarantine and resume their normal routines.

The new health order reduces the isolation time for coronavirus patients who've experienced a fever. They also remove the need for patients to receive medical evaluations, retesting, or written verification from health officials, prior to returning to work.

For those in good health, without underlying medical conditions the protocols for ending self-isolation are as follows:

At least 10 days have passed since their first positive test

At least 24 hours have passed since they've had a fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications)

Symptoms (i.e., cough, shortness of breath) have improved

Those who have underlying health conditions, or are considered severely immunocompromised, must abide by the following guidelines before ending quarantine:

At least 20 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Symptoms (i.e., cough, shortness of breath) have improved.

Patients who've tested positive should still carefully follow the instructions provided by their doctor. They should also notify anyone with whom they've had close contact about their diagnosis to they can get tested and begin self-isolating.