Brawley Feed the Need helps Niland fire victims

Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Feed the Need has set up a drop-off location in their facility for donations to help victims of the Niland Fire.

Founder of Brawley's Feed the Need Rosalind Servin the response from the community has been amazing.

She says there is a demand for canes, walkers, and motorized wheelchairs.

"A lot of the people that lost their homes were elderly, and they were unable to save these things," Servin says.

