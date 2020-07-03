Keeping your pets safe this Fourth of July weekend

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) -The holiday weekend is about to kick off. The Fourth of July weekend can be very stressful and scary for pets.

Dogs have better senses than humans making them more sensitive to loud noises. Fireworks in particular are scary because they are so sudden.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says more dogs run away in July more than any other month.

