Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 11:54 am

Keeping your pets safe this Fourth of July weekend

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) -The holiday weekend is about to kick off. The Fourth of July weekend can be very stressful and scary for pets.

Dogs have better senses than humans making them more sensitive to loud noises. Fireworks in particular are scary because they are so sudden.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says more dogs run away in July more than any other month.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Imperial County's Humane Society Director, Devon Apodaca to see how you can keep your dogs safe this holiday weekend.

News / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply