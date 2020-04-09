Small businesses share their struggle during coronavirus pandemic

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Small business owners across the desert Southwest are feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

At Flautas y Sopas a local eatery in el Centro owner Jorge Luis Gallegos says he had to let go of half his staff to make ends meet.



"We are battling here to stay open. We’re selling about 40 percent of what we would sell on a monthly basis. We are struggling but the people still come and they keep coming. They take the necessary precautions as you can see we have hand sanitizer, social distancing markings. Everything the government asks for," said Gallegos.



He also says that certain necessary supplies have been hard to find.

"Hand sanitizer I had to get it in Mexicali because I couldn’t find it here. We bought several gallons. It’s a very good product and very well known. And here.... here we couldn’t find any and even to this day, we can’t find hand sanitizer. We have seen some and they say no alcohol and so we realized it’s not very good," said Gallegos.



Local supermarket manager Ernesto De la Cruz says his store ran oiut of canned goods and eggs in the first two weeks of California’s shelter in place order. Luckily he's been able to restock, but certain sanitary items are still hard to find.



"What we’re lacking is toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and rubbing alcohol this is what we’re struggling to get. But what we have most available right now is food and thank god we're doing ok," said De la Cruz.



Both De la Cruz and Gallegos credit the community’s support for staying afloat in these hard times.