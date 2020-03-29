City Official takes flight of a lifetime to influence the community

Imperial County

Pushing young women step out of their comfort zone

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the flight of a lifetime for Alexis Lynn Brown, the Imperial Valley Assistant City Manager.

The Blue Angels are known for flying high at the speed of sound.

“I am so excited it's going to be a great opportunity. I'm so honored and looking forward to seeing the Imperial Valley from a different angle," says Brown.

It looks intimidating but Brown wants to show others it's ok to get out of your comfort zone. Shoot for the stars.

"I just took from a standpoint of my goal for the community for the Imperial Valley. I’m born and raised here so I’m vested in the young women in the Imperial Valley and wanting to champion them to become ambassadors for whatever cause is most personal and passionate to them," Alexis Lynn Brown, Assistant City Manager

She wants to inspire young women to go above and beyond.

“I am part of 13% of local government and I just want to hopefully inspire ladies to — no pun intended— reach new heights for whatever they want in their life.”

In next-to-no-time, it's time to fly.

She suits up, learns a few key exercises for the flight and then it’s go time. Soaring high over the Imperial Valley.

As the flight comes to an end, Brown hopes her gut-wrenching experience will help others work towards success.

“You can make a difference. Sometimes people feel that [they] have this cause and don’t know how [to] go about it or someone else will take up that cause. And what you realize is that if you’re not willing to do it, don’t expect someone else to do it. So I just encourage people to find that in themselves and go out and achieve those goals they want to see for their community to make it a better place.”