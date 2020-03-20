Border patrol rescues man in semi-truck rollover

Imperial County

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man driving a semi-truck was rescued by Border Patrol (CBP) agents after he lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over.

It happened Thursday afternoon at 2:06 p.m. on the S-2 Highway.

Border agents witnessed the man was driving a HAZMAT semi-truck lose control and roll over off the highway. Agents arriving on scene found the driver pinned underneath the truck.

Agents requested Emergency Medical Service (EMS) from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to assist rescuing the pinned-down man.

Assistance from multiple agencies then arrived on scene.

These included a Supervisory Border Patrol agent certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent, a Bureau of Land Management agent, and American Medical Response personnel.

In a joint effort, agents were able to remove the door from the truck and rescue the driver.





The driver was airlifted to the nearest trauma center.

The Imperial County Fire Department determined the HAZMAT semi-truck was carrying propane, however there were no damages which which required further precautions.

CBP says the driver remains in medical care.