Imperial County courts announce changes due to coronavirus

Imperial County

Temporary alterations amid Governor's statewide recommendations

EL Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday the Superior Court of Imperial County announced new measures to comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent orders regarding the coronavirus.

Imperial County has announced the following changes and recommendations:

1. All in-custody arraignments will be conducted by video beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

2. Continue all out-of-custody misdemeanor arraignments for the weeks of March 23 and 30 for four (4) weeks.

3. Upon agreement of counsel, continue trial dates out approximately six (6) weeks.

4. Recommend new cases be continued, upon agreement of counsel and parties.

5. In civil and family courts, continue trials out six (6) to eight (8) weeks that are currently set in the month of March and early April.

6. Encourage the use of the Court’s online payment services, if possible. These services may be found on the Court’s website at www.imperial.courts.ca.gov.

7. In an effort to reduce the number of persons in Court buildings, it is recommended that persons refrain from bringing family members or friends that are not specifically a party to their case.

The county says jurors will continue to be summoned, and are still required to call daily and report to court if ordered.

Adjustments will be made to the number of persons called in at once.

The Superior Court of Imperial County says they will continue to monitor the situation, and will continue to make adjustments if appropriate.

