IVC switches to online instruction amid outbreak

Imperial County

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) is following other universities across the nation in switching over to online classes.

This is in response to heightened coronavirus concerns, and IVC says this transition will be effective March 16.

Until further notice the district will be closing the campus. Only partial face-to-face instruction will be offered for labs and clinical classes.

IVC officials say they are working with the County Health Department and taking these precautionary measures to reduce the risk of being infected on campus.

“Because the virus is easily spread from person-to-person, it is not safe for large groups of people to gather," said IVC Board President, Park Edney.

"During this time, you should stay away from groups of people as much as possible; so avoid shopping malls, movie theaters, sporting events and community centers."