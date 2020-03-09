Convicted murderer stopped in human smuggling attempt

Imperial County

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man smuggling three undocumented immigrants Saturday.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. when a man driving a grey Chevrolet truck tried to cross the Highway 86 checkpoint with four additional passengers inside.

Agents interviewed the driver, who stated they all had immigration documents in their bags.

The vehicle was then sent to secondary inspection, where it was determined three out of the four passengers were undocumented.

Agents also discovered the 42-year-old male driver had been convicted of murder in 1997 in Orange County.

He served 14 years for this crime.

California Border Patrol (CBP) says the man also had several other felony convictions, including carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and participation in a criminal street gang.

He, and a female front passenger, both United States citizens, were arrested for human smuggling.

The three undocumented Mexican passengers were apprehended for entering the U.S. illegally.