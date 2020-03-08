ECRMC announces possible case of coronavirus

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center(ECRMC) said they received a patient who met the criteria of coronavirus Sunday morning.

ECRMC officials said the patient was a female in her 70s who returned from a trip to Florida and was complaining of side pains.

The hospital followed protocols by the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and the patient was masked and isolated.

While the test results will take 48-hours, EMRMC officials encourage Imperial Valley residents to continue visiting the hospital.

ECRMC asks that residents continue to take precautions in preventing illness such as washing hands with soap and water, covering sneezes and coughs and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.