Immigration

Jacumba Hot Springs continues to see an influx of migrants

KYMA
By
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:00 PM

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many migrants continue arriving at the mountains in Jacumba Hot Springs just 30 minutes from Imperial County.

A local from Jacumba Hot Springs who comes to the encampment almost every day said she sees about 2,000 migrants per week.

She said their first priority is to attend to the children and some of them are also sick.

There are around three encampments in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

