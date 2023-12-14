Jacumba Hot Springs continues to see an influx of migrants

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Many migrants continue arriving at the mountains in Jacumba Hot Springs just 30 minutes from Imperial County.

A local from Jacumba Hot Springs who comes to the encampment almost every day said she sees about 2,000 migrants per week.

She said their first priority is to attend to the children and some of them are also sick.

There are around three encampments in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.