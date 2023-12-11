Lukeville Port of Entry closure impact in Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - December 11 marks a week since the temporary closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the Tucson Sector has seen a record number of encounters while the Yuma Sector has seen the opposite.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent, Sean McGoffin said securing the border is a team effort.

“You know last year, Tucson did a lot to help us decompress some of the large numbers of migrants that we were encountering in taking them and processing them in Tucson. we’re doing the same effort here now were helping process people here because we have the capacity and the ability to do so,” McGoffin said.

Also, a letter was sent out to the federal government asking to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry.