Border crossing numbers slightly decreases again in Yuma Sector

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border crossing numbers have decreased once again in the Yuma Sector for October.

Last month, there were 5,870 encounters, and 5,935 encounters in September.

In the El Centro Sector, there was a slight increase in September with 1,979 encounters and 2,049 encounters in October.

In the southwest, the numbers lowered slightly in September 2023 with 269,000 encounters.

While in October 2023, there were about 240,000 encounters.

Compared to where the border crossing numbers were last year, October saw about 231,000 encounters in 2022, which is roughly similar to October 2023's numbers.

Yuma County Board of Supervisors District 2, Jonathan Lines, discussed what the steady numbers mean for our community.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.