Governor Hobbs announces $25 million in state grants for local law enforcement

Governor Hobbs said the funding is coming from the state border security fund

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Major funding from the state is coming to Yuma County to assist local law enforcement as they fill in the gaps from a strained border patrol.

Saying it's a group effort to secure the Yuma border.

“I am pleased to announce grant awards totaling over $25 million from the state government to the cities of Somerton, Yuma, Wellton, and the Cocopah Indian Tribe,” Governor Katie Hobbs said.

Governor Hobbs made the announcement at Somerton City Hall, as local law enforcement thanked her for the much-needed money.

“This funding will allow us to upgrade the current radio system, but build upon what we’ve been working on all along the border,” Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said.

Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity said the funding includes over $2 million for vehicle upgrades, and $400,000 for portable medical kits to help hurt migrants.

“We can be able to deliver fast and effective services while waiting for emergency services whenever the officers run into them wherever they may be,” Garrity said.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said he’s appreciative that Governor Hobbs sees the importance of assisting our local communities.

But adds it would not be necessary if the federal government would act.

“It is unfortunate that we have to have this infusion of money, but we have to be prepared," Nicholls said. "The security of our community is paramount, and that is the first thing we look at when we have these situations."

However, many local expenses related to the border have gone unreimbursed.

As fire departments respond to border 911 calls, the Regional Center for Border Health is still without major FEMA funds, and Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to provide care to migrants without a payer source.

Those bills may still go unpaid.

“We can get back to you with the answer because I’m not sure if there’s reimbursement included in these grants," Governor Hobbs said.

KYMA has yet to hear back.