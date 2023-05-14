Skip to Content
Border officials and local organizations manage influx of migrants

EL PASO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials are continuing to navigate an influx of migrants following the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday.

Title 42 which is a COVID-era restriction that allowed immigration officials to quickly turn away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border expired at 11:59pm on Thursday, prompting officials to prepare for an increase of migrants at the border.

Local groups and shelters are working to provide resources for those in need although many have been overwhelmed by the influx.

However, migrants crossing the border without documentation dropped on Friday, according to two US. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped just over 6,200 undocumented migrants on Friday, compared with roughly 11,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10,000 on Thursday.

