Yuma Sector Chief says local apprehensions are back on the rise

An average of 600 migrants crossed the border a day from April 30 to May 6

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Apprehensions rose again in the most recent update from Patricia McGurk, Yuma's Border Patrol Sector Chief.

The numbers also do not include Sunday, May 7, as Yuma's Mayor said over 1,000 crossed the border that day.

However, most of the migrants crossing into Yuma are already not from countries subject to Title 42.

Among this Tuesday morning’s crossers is a group of men from Ghana, who say it took 15 days to get to this point.

“You just pray the government of America is able to open it up to Africa, for people around the world, it’s everyone’s dream to be in America,” Baba Jemil, from Ghana, said.

Jemil says he’s going to stay with family in Texas, choosing to leave Ghana as there was no work for him there.

Asking the U.S. government for asylum, as he hopes to be able to stay here permanently.

“Once you get here you need to be focused, further your education, focus, and make America great again,” Jemil said.

Jemil is just one of the now over 8,000 migrants who are crossing the border into the United States every day.