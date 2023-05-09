El Centro Border Patrol hosts border safety event

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol had a demonstration that shows the dangers of human smuggling and migrants crossing the border illegally.

Agents showed the dangers agents and migrants face while conducting a vehicle stop.

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino spoke on these dangers particularly through the different types of conveyances, in extremely high temperatures and stressful situations.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol says they are prepared for the end of Title 42.

