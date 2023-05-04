Migrants in Mexicali continue to have issues with the ‘CBP One’ app

Only 25 asylum appointments a day are available at the Calexico Port of Entry

MEXICALI, Mx. (KECY, KYMA) - There are thousands of migrants currently in Mexicali hoping for a new life in the U.S.

Over 100 migrants are living in the Peregrino Shelter in Mexicali, all are trying to get asylum appointments on the 'CBP One' app, but say it’s impossible to use.

One mother from Venezuela is trying to get an asylum appointment for her husband and three kids.

But it’s not working.

“The app crashes, there’s five in my family, and it always tells me it’s full," Iraudi Josselyn said.

One reason Josselyn can’t get an appointment is the demand far outweighs the supply.

The city liaison to Customs and Border Protection says over 6,000 migrants are currently in Mexicali.

Peregrino shelter in Mexicali (05/04/23)

But the number of daily asylum appointments is far fewer.

“They mentioned they are starting with 25 a day, with hopes of expanding it to 45,” Victor Hugo Delgado said.

Leaving the migrants at shelters competing over just a few spots every day, and even if one comes available it could be over a thousand miles away.

“In the application, it shows you eight ports. I’m looking for Calexico or Tijauna but then the appointment will be in Laredo, or Hidalgo, and nothing here," Maria Hermilda Ordonez Zamora from Guatemala said.

While Yuma is seeing an increase in border crossings ahead of Title 42’s expiration, many of the migrants are the Peregrino shelter say they’re going to continue trying their luck with the app.

As crossing the border illegally is dangerous.

“We had trauma from crossing the river in Texas, it was up to my mouth, my ten-year-old was almost carried away in the current,” Josselyn said.

With the end of Title 42 approaching migrants in shelters across the southwest border will have to make a choice.

Continue trying for an asylum appointment that may never come, or risk their lives trying to illegally cross the border.