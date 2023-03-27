Border Patrol agents search freight trains for undocumented migrants

El Centro Border Patrol says last fiscal year they arrested 22 migrants riding trains

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Migrants continue to take dangerous paths when coming to the United States illegally, many jumping on trains to enter the country.

Checking freight trains is just another responsibility of Border Patrol as illegal crossings and migrant deaths continue to rise in the U.S.

El Centro sector agents say they arrested 22 migrants last fiscal year who were riding trains.

“A lot of the calls we get are actually from their train conductors as well as maintenance personnel,” John Mendoza said.

Over the weekend, two migrants in Texas died in a human smuggling attempt, suffocating in train cars.

Migrants called 911 themselves for emergency help.

Migrants use trains to illegally enter the U.S., and also get to their final destinations.

In an attempt to go around highway checkpoints.

El Centro Border Patrol adds no matter what time of year, this is an especially dangerous way to cross into the country.

“They do put themselves through the harsh environment conditions, whether that be the cold desert temperatures or the extreme desert heat we get in the Imperial Valley,” Mendoza said.

Yuma Customs and Border Protection says last fiscal year they arrested 20 migrants riding freight trains.