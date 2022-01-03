Lost migrants rescued in the Jacumba Wilderness

Border Patrol agents rescue more migrants

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY - Three migrants were rescued from the Jacuma Wilderness by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents.

Last Wednesday, at about 8:05 p.m., El Centro Sector Dispatch received a call regarding three migrants and were given their GPS coordinates of their last known location.

The El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) assisted in searching for the undocumented immigrants and were located at around 11:25 p.m.

The three migrants were found one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border and were discovered to not have the poper documentation to be in the United States.

A border patrol vehicle later transported the group to a processing center.