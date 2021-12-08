More than 4,000 migrants encountered over the weekend

High numbers surging recently

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a social media post from Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem, it was reported that Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered over 4,000 migrants from Friday, December 3, to Monday, December 6.

Before this recent surge, an average of 750 migrants were seen daily, however, at least 1,500 migrants crossed on Monday.

These higher than average crossings were overwhelming Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, and Governor Doug Ducey responded by stating that the Arizona National Guard will send more resources to protect the border.