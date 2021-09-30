Roughly 4,600 Haitians expelled from the U.S.

Immigration

DEL RIO, Texas. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says roughly 4,600 Haitians been removed from the U.S. since September 19.

They were put on flights from Texas to Haiti.

The expulsion comes after thousands of migrants, many of them Haitians, camped under the Del Rio International Bridge this month.

They arrived there and were waiting to get processed by U.S. immigration authorities.

Many of them were thought to have been living in South America since Haiti's 2010 earthquake, but fled as jobs dried up in the region.

The last remaining migrants left the temporary site on Friday.

Some were flown back to Haiti, others moved to Customs and Border Protection processing centers, and several thousand were released into the U.S.