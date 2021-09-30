Skip to Content
Immigration
By
Published 6:27 AM

Roughly 4,600 Haitians expelled from the U.S.

DEL RIO, Texas. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says roughly 4,600 Haitians been removed from the U.S. since September 19.

They were put on flights from Texas to Haiti.

The expulsion comes after thousands of migrants, many of them Haitians, camped under the Del Rio International Bridge this month.

They arrived there and were waiting to get processed by U.S. immigration authorities.

Many of them were thought to have been living in South America since Haiti's 2010 earthquake, but fled as jobs dried up in the region.

The last remaining migrants left the temporary site on Friday.

Some were flown back to Haiti, others moved to Customs and Border Protection processing centers, and several thousand were released into the U.S.

CNN - regional / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content