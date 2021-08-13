Mexicali Police works with Border Patrol to rescue eight migrants

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol received a call early Friday morning at about 12:40 from the Mexicali Police Department Dispatch (MPD). The conversation was about eight undocumented individuals lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

Mexican authorities told agents the group was made up of four adults and four minors whom were in distress without any water; reporting last known GPS coordinates and that one of the children may even have a fever.

The Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Yuma Air Branch and El Centro Sector's Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) also responded to the search request. At approximately 12:50 a.m., AMO spotted the Honduran nationals about 100 feet north of the U.S./Mexico border.

The HPU arrived within 10 minutes to check their health and safety. Agents transported all eight persons to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for medical evaluations and processing.

Border Patrol has rescued 275 individuals at the El Centro Sector Station since October 2020.