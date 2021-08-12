ICE to avoid arresting migrants who are victims

Immigration

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Under a new policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with very few exceptions, will avoid arresting or deporting undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime.

The new directive was issued on Wednesday and it marks another pivot by the Biden Administration away from the Trump Administration in terms of enforcement priorities.

From now on, ICE agents and officers will help undocumented crime victims with access to immigration benefits and help them pursue justice.

In their regular duties, agents and officers will also have to keep an eye out for evidence that an undocumented immigrant is a crime victim.