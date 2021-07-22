Migrant apprehensions at the border continue to soar

Immigration

Migrants trekking through the desert despite excessively high temperatures - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High temperatures usually cause a decrease in activity at the U.S. - Mexico border. This year, the number of migrants making their way to our country is sky-rocketing.

The month of July has already set a new record and it's not over yet.

"1,800 individuals had entered and that added to a total that we already have. 8,000 for the month. Pretty significant considering we only had over 7,500 for the whole year of 2020," says Yuma Sector Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.

