USBP: 8 undocumented immigrants busted with 300 pounds of marijuana

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eight undocumented immigrants were found with 300 pounds of marijuana over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehend the group carrying backpacks of marijuana.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they would release more information as it becomes available. The estimated value of drugs is unknown.

