Yuma-raised Border Patrol K-9 retires

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the Border Patrol's most popular agents is hanging up his collar. "Kirpy," a Belgian Malinois who served Yuma Sector for more than seven years, is retiring.

Kirpy is named for fallen Nogales Border Patrol Agent Alexander Kirpnick. Kirpnick died in the line of duty in June of 1998. Border Patrol often chooses names of fallen agents for their canines as a tribute.

Kirpy on the job

He was born at the El Paso Canine Center, but came to Yuma at just four-months-old to be raised and trained. Agent Carbajal conducted the majority of Kirpy's training, and ultimately became his full-time handler. He'll also give his partner a home during his golden years.

Over the course of his career, the K-9 sniffed out more than $85,000 worth of marijuana and hashish, more than $140,000 in methamphetamine, and a number of hidden humans.

In addition to working at immigration checkpoints, Kirpy also learned how to work a crowd while participating in demonstrations at schools, RV parks, and community events.

Retirement seems to agrees with this Border Patrol veteran

“That dog was awesome,” said Special Operations Supervisor Mark Sims. “We used Kirpy whenever we had demos. He could do it all and his temperament was really good.”

He became known as "Kirpy the Flying Dog" for some off his more spectacular skills, including holding on to a toy while being whirled like a helicopter blade.

The retired K-9 will enjoy his golden years as part of Agent Carbajal's family. He's already enjoyed a fishing trip, and rarely leaves the agent's son's side.

The job's not over for Carbajal though. He'll continue to raise and train Border Patrol K-9's to follow in Kirpy's pawsteps. Carbajal's already working with his new partner, a German Shepard.