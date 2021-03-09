Agents rescue two migrants near Ocotillo

Immigration

OCOTILLO, Calif. (T3) - Border Patrol agents rescued two undocumented immigrants that were lost in the desert near Ocotillo on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it received a call from the California Highway Patrol around 5 in the morning regarding a distress call from a man stating he and his aunt were lost and his aunt had fallen.

Agents found both individuals about an hour later and said they appeared to be in good health.

Both undocumented immigrants were transported to the El Centro station for further processing.