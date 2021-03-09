Skip to Content
Immigration
By
Published 1:16 pm

Agents rescue two migrants near Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, Calif. (T3) - Border Patrol agents rescued two undocumented immigrants that were lost in the desert near Ocotillo on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it received a call from the California Highway Patrol around 5 in the morning regarding a distress call from a man stating he and his aunt were lost and his aunt had fallen.

Agents found both individuals about an hour later and said they appeared to be in good health.

Both undocumented immigrants were transported to the El Centro station for further processing.

Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content