Mexico shelter reports influx of migrants

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Casa de Migrantes reported there has been about a 50% increase of people from Mexico, Central America, and Cuba seeking help from the shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, as they wait to be let into the United States.

This is after President Biden announced last week asylum seekers could now wait for their asylum status in our country.

Because of this, migrants have ventured for the southern border, with hopes they will be able to cross.

Casa De Migrantes is a shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, which has been overwhelmed with migrants since the pandemic began.

Martin Salgado from the shelter said it's because when the borders closed to allow only essential travel, several waited around until it was reopened to cross.

Salgado said more recently he's seen an influx of people from Central America.

Currently only three port of entry's in California and Texas have allowed asylum seekers into our country.

It's still unclear when, or if, the San Luis Port of Entry will follow suit.

Meanwhile the San Luis Rio Colorado Department of Public Safety said this year it has come across at least 40 migrants in the streets.

These migrants, refusing to go to the nearest shelter for warmth or safety.

Migrants continue to wait in border cities like San Luis Rio Colorado with the hope they finally make it through.