BORSTAR agents perform rescue on unauthorized entrant

Immigration

Border Patrol apprehends group of undocumented migrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents came across a group of illegal aliens in the Jacumba Wilderness mountain region on Thursday just after 6 p.m.

A female subject was visibly not well while officers questioned the group. She had trouble standing on her own and could not answer questions coherently.

The Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit was immediately requested. BORSTAR agents determined the woman had a weak pulse upon arrival.

She was quickly administered intravenous fluids to improve her condition. Once improved, BORSTAR assisted with extracting the woman and the rest of the migrant group. The extraction took nearly three hours due to the remote location.

Agents further evaluated those apprehended. Subjects stated that they did not require any medical attention. The group was then cleared and transported to the El Centro Sector immigration rally point where they were expelled back to Mexico.