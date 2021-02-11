Brawley city leaders saddle up with Border Patrol

Immigration

Mayor and Chief of Police join agents on horseback ride through city

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Agents from the El Centro Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol saddled up with Brawley city leaders Wednesday for some four-legged community relations.

Mayor Luke Hamby and Chief of Police Jimmy Duran joined Sector Chief Gregory Bovino for a ride through the city. The posse consisted of 12 horses from the Horse Patrol Unit, escorted by Border Patrol and Brawley Police cruisers.

Participants in the "Horsing-around-with-an-Agent” outreach initiative

The caravan wound its way through a four-mile area, meeting and greeting their neighbors.

“This event was a great way to build and maintain relationships with Mayor Hamby, Chief Duran and the City of Brawley,” said Chief Bovino. “It’s important for our agency to continue this outreach and inform the public of the role the Border Patrol plays within the community.”

Bovino began the “Horsing-around-with-an-Agent” outreach initiative this year. It gives members of the community an opportunity to interact directly with him while riding horseback with the Sector’s Horse Patrol Unit.