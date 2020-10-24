Immigration remains priority of Trump second term

Immigration

Stephen Miller says Central American agreements key strategy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A top adviser to President Donald Trump says immigration will remain a top priority of a Trump second term.

Stephen Miller, a key architect of the President's immigration policies, says agreements with Central American governments will be key strategy moving forward.

Miller tells the Associated Press, the agreements enlist aide from countries around the world in fielding asylum claims from those seeking refuge in the United States. He says such pacts help stop “asylum fraud, asylum shopping and asylum abuse on a global scale.”

Like many of the Trump administration immigration policies, the bilateral agreements are currently being challenged in court.