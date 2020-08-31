Federal judge blocks CBP from screening asylum seekers

Immigration

Judge calls government argument "poppycock"

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge has blocked U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees from conducting the initial screenings for people seeking asylum.

The Monday ruling deals a blow to to the Trump administration's efforts to rein in asylum.

The government argued CBP employees' training compares to that received by asylum officers with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It also pointed out both agencies are part of the Homeland Security Department.

District Judge Richard J. Leon called that argument "poppycock." He then ordered CBP to stop the practice.

The ruling will likely have little immediate impact. The government has effectively suspended asylum applications during the coronavirus pandemic.