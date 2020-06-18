Congressional delegation reacts to DACA ruling

Immigration

Opinions on Supreme Court ruling largely split along party lines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California's representatives and senators are either celebrating or condemning Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The High Court ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended that program. It protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, and allows them to legally work. The ruling effectively rescues some 650,000 people.

The court didn't say President Trump couldn't end the program, just that his administration went about it the wrong way. Now the White House has to decide whether it wants to leave DACA alone, or try to dismantle it another way.

There have been many attempts to pass legislation providing so-called "Dreamers" with legal status and a path to citizenship. However even bipartisan measures have fallen flat.

Senator Martha McSally (R-Arizona) tweeted that she sees Thursday's ruling as a chance for a new beginning.

Today’s DACA ruling gives the White House and Congress the opportunity to do what is right and solve this issue with thoughtful legislation. (1/2) — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) June 18, 2020

I’ve fought many times in Congress to provide a legal status for DACA recipients while enhancing border security, closing loopholes in our laws, and modernizing our legal immigration system. I stand ready to continue that work in a bipartisan way. (2/2) — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) June 18, 2020

Mark Kelly, a Democrat who's running for Senate against McSally in the upcoming general election, also expressed the need for Congress to answer the questions surrounding DACA.

Like Dreamers and their families, I'm relieved to hear today's SCOTUS ruling on #DACA. Now, Congress needs to pass a permanent pathway to citizenship for Dreamers to be recognized as the Americans they are. DACA recipients should never have to face this uncertainty again. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) June 18, 2020

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) committed to finding solutions to the dilemma faced by Dreamers.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) found the ruling to provide much-needed relief for an entire generation.

Today’s Supreme Court decision is very positive news for Dreamers. These young people are Americans in every sense of the word and I’m glad they can continue to live in the only country many of them have called home. #DACA pic.twitter.com/Kty4JMkFYT — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 18, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) celebrated the ruling, but also said there is much work to be done.

The Supreme Court has spoken: Trump’s attack on these Dreamers was illegal. pic.twitter.com/pxvP5cNNNc — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 18, 2020

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-California) also saw the decision as a victory.

Despite this administration’s cruel attempt to end DACA, #DREAMers are here to stay. #HomeIsHere https://t.co/37AwW2HeFe — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) June 18, 2020

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) was also pleased for the young men and women impacted by the ruling.

#HomeIsHere to all the young immigrants who dared to dream and have known no other home but this one.



Despite every attempt by Trump to attack our immigrant heritage, we will continue being a nation of immigrants. #DACA recipients are #HereToStay. https://t.co/DYxWtsCj5f — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) June 18, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) was the only member of the congressional delegation to decry the ruling.