Immigration
Congressional delegation reacts to DACA ruling

Opinions on Supreme Court ruling largely split along party lines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California's representatives and senators are either celebrating or condemning Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The High Court ruled President Donald Trump improperly ended that program. It protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, and allows them to legally work. The ruling effectively rescues some 650,000 people.

The court didn't say President Trump couldn't end the program, just that his administration went about it the wrong way. Now the White House has to decide whether it wants to leave DACA alone, or try to dismantle it another way.

There have been many attempts to pass legislation providing so-called "Dreamers" with legal status and a path to citizenship. However even bipartisan measures have fallen flat.

Senator Martha McSally (R-Arizona) tweeted that she sees Thursday's ruling as a chance for a new beginning.

Mark Kelly, a Democrat who's running for Senate against McSally in the upcoming general election, also expressed the need for Congress to answer the questions surrounding DACA.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) committed to finding solutions to the dilemma faced by Dreamers.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) found the ruling to provide much-needed relief for an entire generation.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) celebrated the ruling, but also said there is much work to be done.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-California) also saw the decision as a victory.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) was also pleased for the young men and women impacted by the ruling.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) was the only member of the congressional delegation to decry the ruling.

